MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $288.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $23.00 million and $288.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00010000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00211499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00544822 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,850,641 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

