MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $200,884.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.84 or 0.06275647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00255020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00659651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00512192 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

