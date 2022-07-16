Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 857,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

MG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.75 million, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.66 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

