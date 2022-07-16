Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

