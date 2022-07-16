Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.09 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Mithril has a total market cap of $20.09 million and $26.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008726 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00215725 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.