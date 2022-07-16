Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 1,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,533.5 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

MTSFF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

