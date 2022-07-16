Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 1,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,533.5 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
MTSFF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $24.11.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
