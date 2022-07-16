Mizuho Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $42.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

