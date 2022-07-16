MonaCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65,771.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and $65,771.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

