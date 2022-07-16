Morgan Stanley Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $525.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT opened at $398.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

