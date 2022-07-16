Morgan Stanley Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $222.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.50.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LII opened at $216.22 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $345.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

