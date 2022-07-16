Morgan Stanley Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $160.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

