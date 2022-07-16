Morgan Stanley Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $220.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.67.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.8 %

LAD opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $252.56 and a twelve month high of $387.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

