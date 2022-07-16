Morgan Stanley Lowers UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target to $9.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
UserTesting Price Performance
NYSE:USER opened at $5.87 on Thursday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.