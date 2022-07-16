Morgan Stanley Lowers UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target to $9.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:USER opened at $5.87 on Thursday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

