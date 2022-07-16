Morgan Stanley Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

