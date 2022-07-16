MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $40.70 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

