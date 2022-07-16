Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 11.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 443,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 3.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,515,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

