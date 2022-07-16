MXC (MXC) Market Cap Hits $198.78 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $198.78 million and $6.44 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00468545 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.02005228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004959 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

