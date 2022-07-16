Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,268.99 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $25,268.99 and approximately $2,522.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,191,912 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

