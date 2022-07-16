Nasdacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,905.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $27,487.92 and approximately $2,905.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,192,091 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

