National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.