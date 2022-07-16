National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

NATI opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

