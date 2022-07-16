National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 110.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NNN stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

