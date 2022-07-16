Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,373 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

