NBT Bank N A NY Has $920,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 93,725 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

