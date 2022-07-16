NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Tower by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.02. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

