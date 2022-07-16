nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $52.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.76.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
nCino Stock Up 1.9 %
NCNO stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,491. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.