Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $24,384.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013423 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,294,650 coins and its circulating supply is 19,217,991 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

