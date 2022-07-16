NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 85.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NeuroPace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

