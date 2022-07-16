New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $4,026,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 223.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

