NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Update

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NewAge stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 663,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,299. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

