Nexus (NXS) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nexus (NXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $443,872.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.
About Nexus
NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,848,769 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
