NFTb Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.14 million and $215,465.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.