NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

