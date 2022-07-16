Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 68,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 9.08%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

