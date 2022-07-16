Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

