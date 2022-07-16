Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $22.51 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $22,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $239.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

