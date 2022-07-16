Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,010,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,805 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

