Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

