North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.