North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,220 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 2.2 %

Sempra stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

