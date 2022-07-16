North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

