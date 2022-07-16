North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.