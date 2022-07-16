North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

