North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,260.3% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VYM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38.

