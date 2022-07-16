North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.30 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

