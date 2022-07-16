Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

