Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $331.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.80 and a 200 day moving average of $282.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

