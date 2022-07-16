Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $248.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

