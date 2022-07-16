Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

