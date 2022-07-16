Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 618,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $74.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

