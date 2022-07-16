Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

